Showtime has announced the debut dates for “Guerrilla” and “I’m Dying Up Here.”

The new six-part limited event series “Guerrilla,” from executive producer John Ridley will premiere on Sunday, April 16 at 9 p.m. The drama will premiere in the U.S. on Showtime and in the U.K. on Sky in the same week.

The new one-hour drama series “I’m Dying Up Here” will bow on Sunday, June 4 at 10 p.m., kicking off the network’s summer line-up which will include new seasons of “Ray Donovan,” “Dice,” and “Episodes.”

The announcements were made by Showtime president and CEO David Nevins at the annual TV Critics Assn. press tour in Pasadena, Calif.

A love story set in one of the most explosive political times in U.K. history, “Guerrilla” tells the story of a 1970s London couple who liberates a political prisoner and forms a radical underground cell. The group targets the Black Power Desk, a true-life counter-intelligence unit within Special Branch dedicated to crushing all forms of black activism. Though set against a backdrop of social upheaval and activism, the story focuses on the relationship between the two characters at its center.

It stars Frieda Pinto, Babou Ceesay and Idris Elba, who also serves as an executive producer. Along with Ridley and Elba, executive producers are Michael J. McDonald, Patrick Spence Katie Swinden, and Tracy Underwood. Ridley wrote the majority of the episodes and directs the first two and the finale. “Guerrilla” is a co-production between Fifty Fathoms and ABC Signature, in association with SKY UK.

“I’m Dying Up Here” explores L.A.’s famed ‘70s stand-up comedy scene where the careers of legends such as David Letterman, Jay Leno and Richard Pryor were launched. It stars Melissa Leo, Ari Graynor, Clark Duke, Michael Angarano, Andrew Santino, RJ Cyler, Al Madrigal, Stephen Guarino, Lacy and Griffin. It centers on a group of competitive but close-knit comedians who are mentored by “Goldie” (Leo), a brassy comedy club owner who rules over her business with an iron fist, but nurtures her comedians with tough love.

The series is written by Dave Flebotte who serves as exec producer, along with Carrey, Michael Aguilar and Christina Wayne for Endemol Shine Studios and Assembly Entertainment. The pilot, which is based on the non-fiction book by William Knoedelseder, was directed by Jonathan Levine.