Former Los Angeles Dodgers and Variety scribe Jon Weisman has been named VP of corporate public relations for Showtime.

Weisman will help oversee media relations for CBS Corp.’s pay TV channel, and he’ll serve as chief speechwriter and editor for the communications department. The hire was announced Monday by Trisha Cardoso, exec VP of corporate communications, and Johanna Fuentes, Showtime’s New York-based senior VP of corporate public relations. He reports to Fuentes.

Weisman joins Showtime after working for the past three years as director of digital and print content for the Dodgers, where his duties included editing the ball club’s Dodger Insider magazine. He earned a Los Angeles area Emmy Award for his work as associate producer of the TV special “10,000 Wins.”

Before the Dodgers, Weisman spent seven years as a writer and editor for Variety, focusing on TV-related news and features and the awards-season circuit. His resume includes stints as a writer and editor for the Los Angeles County Museum of Art and as a TV scribe for such kidvid series as “Starship Troopers,” “Men in Black” and “101 Dalmatians.”

Weisman is the author of the 2009 book “100 Things Dodgers Fans Should Know & Do Before They Die.” He also has a new Dodgers-related book in the works.