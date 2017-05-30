Showtime Promotes Johanna Fuentes to Top PR Post, Trisha Cardoso Segues to Lorre Foundation

Johanna Fuentes has been promoted to Showtime’s top PR post as Trisha Cardoso exits to become president of the Chuck Lorre Family Foundation.

Fuentes has been with Showtime since 2010. With her promotion to exec VP of corporate communications, she will relocate from New York to Los Angeles. She will report to Showtime Networks CEO David Nevins and Gil Schwartz, senior exec VP and chief communications officer for CBS Corp.

“Johanna is one of the smartest people in our business and the epitome of dedication to her work,” said Nevins. “She understands not only Showtime but the entire industry inside and out, navigating the complex world of communications with both nuance and clarity, not to mention good humor. With her extensive and diverse experience, she is perfectly positioned to drive our communications strategy forward as our business grows into the future.”

Fuentes has been a driving force in setting Showtime’s digital communications strategies as well as business-focused ratings, distribution and analytics matters.

Fuentes spent six years at CBS earlier in her career, handling PR for programs ranging from the Tony Awards to the early years of “Survivor.” Before Showtime, she was a VP of communications at Bravo.

“From the day she walked into my office 17 years ago for her first interview with CBS, Johanna’s confidence and command of media have always impressed me,” Schwartz said. “Since then, I have watched her grow into a consummate communications professional – passionate about her mission, creative in her approach, personable in her relationships and steadfast in her execution.”

Cardoso has headed Showtime PR as exec VP since 2011. She’s leaving to become president and chief giving officer of the Chuck Lorre Family Foundation, where she will lead philanthropic efforts and partnership programs focused on health education and the arts.

Nevins credited Cardoso as an instrumental player “in helping shape the modern face of Showtime” during a period of rapid growth for the premium service. She spearheaded campaigns for “Homeland,” “Billions,” “The Affair,” “Ray Donovan” and most recently, “Twin Peaks.”

Cardoso has been a board member for the Lorre Family Foundation for the past two years. She worked with the organization to establish in 2015 a UCLA scholarship to help students studying science, technology, engineering and math tied to Lorre Productions’ hit CBS sitcom “The Big Bang Theory.”

“I am so grateful to have someone of Trisha’s caliber to help guide my family foundation,” Lorre said. “I’ve known her for over twenty years and have always been amazed at her intellect, compassion and leadership abilities.”

(Pictured: Johanna Fuentes, Trisha Cardoso)