Showtime Orders Frankie Shaw Comedy ‘SMILF’ to Series

Showtime has ordered Frankie Shaw’s half-hour comedy “SMILF” to series, Variety has learned.

The 10-episode first season is set to debut this fall. Based on her Sundance Film Festival Jury Award-winning short film of the same name, the show follows a single, 20-something from South Boston whose desires for relationships, sex, and a career collide with the realities of young, single motherhood.

Shaw will star, write, produce and direct the semi-autobiographical comedy. Rosie O’Donnell will co-star in her first series regular TV role as Tutu, the mother of Shaw’s character. Oscar nominee Michael London and Emmy nominees Janice Williams, Lee Eisenberg and Gene Stupnitsky executive producing. The series is produced by ABC Signature Studios as a co-production with Showtime.

Shaw is a Boston-born writer, actress, director and producer currently based in Los Angeles. In addition to “SMILF,” Shaw also wrote and directed the 2016 short “Too Legit” starring Zoe Kravitz, which premiered at Sundance in 2016. Shaw also recently wrapped a supporting role in the feature film “Stronger” directed by David Gordon Green and starring Jake Gyllenhaal.

“It’s thrilling to find an artist with a strong, singular voice that is new to television,” said Gary Levine, president of programming for Showtime Networks Inc. “Frankie literally does it all on ‘SMILF:’ writer, producer, director and star, and the results are funny, emotional, surprising and unapologetic.”