Bonnie Hunt Joins Ben Stiller’s Showtime Limited Series ‘Escape at Dannemora’

Bonnie Hunt has been cast in Ben Stiller’s upcoming Showtime limited series “Escape at Dannemora,” Variety has learned.

She joins previously announced cast members Benicio del Toro, Paul Dano, and Patricia Arquette. Stiller will executive produce and direct. The eight-hour limited series is based on the true story of a prison break in upstate New York in the summer of 2015 that spawned a massive manhunt for two convicted murderers, who were aided in their escape by a married female prison employee who was sleeping with both prisoners.

Hunt will play Catherine Leahy Scott, the New York State Inspector General who headed up the investigation into the escape of prison inmates Richard Matt and David Sweat from Clinton Correctional Facility in Dannemora, New York. Del Toro will play convicted murderer Richard Matt, an artistic yet intimidating force within the prison, who masterminds the escape. Arquette will play Tilly Mitchell, a working class, married woman who supervises the prison tailor shop and becomes sexually involved with both convicts, inducing her to assist them with their escape. Dano will play David Sweat, a convicted cop-killer who uses his good looks to seduce Tilly and becomes a reluctant partner in Matt’s plot.

Hunt was nominated for an Emmy and two Golden Globe awards for her role in her ABC sitcom “Life With Bonnie.” Her many other screen roles include the films “Cheaper by the Dozen,” “Jerry Maguire,” “Beethoven,” “Jumanji,” “The Green Mile,” and “Rain Man.” In addition, she has lent her voice to animated projects that include the “Cars,” “Monster’s Inc.” and “Toy Story” franchises. She is repped by WME.

“Escape at Dannemore” will be written and executive produced by Brett Johnson and Michael Tolkin, who met while working as writers on the Showtime series “Ray Donovan.” In addition to Stiller, Johnson and Tolkin, the executive producers will be Bryan Zuriff, Michael De Luca via Michael De Luca Productions, and Nicky Weinstock for Stiller’s Red Hour Productions. Showtime will produce.