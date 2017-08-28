Showtime Hires NBCUniversal Cable’s Erin Calhoun as Senior VP of Corporate Communications

Showtime Networks has hired Erin Calhoun as the new senior vice president of corporate communications, the company announced Monday.

Calhoun joins Showtime from NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment, where she served as vice president of corporate communications, managing trade and business strategies and internal communications for USA Network, SYFY and Chiller. In that role, she oversaw communications for the networks’ marketing and digital initiatives, ad sales, corporate social responsibility and business development. She also provided executive support for speaking engagements and industry events for their executives.

In her new role, Calhoun will be responsible for the strategic planning and execution of all corporate public relations initiatives on behalf of Showtime Networks, including corporate communications, distributor relations, marketing, digital media, film and documentary acquisitions, international sales, consumer products, streaming and new business development initiatives. She will report to Johanna Fuentes, Showtime’s executive vice president of corporate communications.

Prior to joining NBC, Calhoun worked for six years at Discovery Communications where, as vice president of communications, she performed similar corporate PR functions while managing communications teams in both New York and Silver Spring, Maryland.

Previously, she spent 10 years as an independent consultant for various clients including TNT, TBS, Disney Channel, Discovery and GSN (Game Show Network) supporting their original films and programs. Before that, Calhoun worked at TNT for three years as a unit publicist and press project manager, overseeing unit publicity for TNT original films. Calhoun began her career at “The Today Show” as an executive assistant and talent coordinator. A graduate of Texas Tech, Calhoun will based in the Showtime Networks’ New York office.