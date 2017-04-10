Showtime Networks has promoted Donald Buckley to chief marketing officer. In his new post, Buckley will continue to head marketing, creative advertising, and digital media divisions, for the premium network — including consumer marketing, promotions, media, and the day-to-day operations for digital-platform marketing, broadband, mobile, emerging-platform initiatives, and multiplatform content. He will continue to report to Showtime president and CEO David Nevins.

“Don’s leadership and steady hand have been indispensable to the growth of Showtime during this period of dramatic change in every aspect of our business,” said Nevins. “As both a creative innovator and as a strategist, he has driven our marketing to cut through the clutter in this competitive environment.”

Buckley had previously served as executive vice president, program marketing and digital services at Showtime. Prior to joining Showtime in 2011, he spent more than 20 years at Warner Bros., where he co-founded Warner Bros. Online, now known as Warner Bros. Advanced Digital Services. Buckley served as Warner Bros.’ senior vice president, interactive marketing and was previously its vice president, theatrical marketing.

After departing Warner Bros. in 2008, Buckley launched the integrated, THA.i, an interactive, integrated marketing company with clients such as IMAX, Focus Features, CBS Films, Warner Bros. and Universal Studios. He was a partner at the company and served as its president.