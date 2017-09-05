TV News Roundup: Showtime To Air Mass Shooting Documentary

In today’s roundup, Showtime has announced a documentary about mass shootings in the United States, while Netflix has released a trailer for “The Magic School Bus” reboot.

DATES

Showtime announced a new eight-episode documentary series “Active Shooter: America Under Fire.” The series will explore mass shootings and their consequences from the first-hand perspective of survivors, families of the victims, witnesses and heroic first responders of these events. Each episode of the series will explore a major shooting in recent American history including Aurora, San Bernardino, Charleston, the Washington D.C. Navy Yard, Santa Monica, Oak Creek, Orlando and Columbine. The series premieres Sept. 29 at 9 p.m.

FIRST LOOKS

Netflix has released a new trailer for “The Magic School Bus Rides Again.” The reboot of this classic kids’ tale features Kate McKinnon as the new Ms. Frizzle, and the younger sister of the original Professor Frizzle (Lily Tomlin). The theme song has also been revamped (by Lin-Manuel Miranda) for this 21st century exploration into science explorations of the sun, the continents and even the internet. “The Magic School Bus Rides Again” will be available for streaming on Netflix Sept. 29.