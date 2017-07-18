‘Shooter’ Star Ryan Phillippe’s Leg Injury Forces Production Changes

“Shooter” star Ryan Phillippe was hospitalized for a broken leg due to a “freak accident” away from set. The injury is expected to force adjustments to the production schedule of the USA drama, but no delays.

In series of tweets, the actor wrote, “I didn’t injure myself doing a stunt or anywhere near the set of ‘Shooter.’ I was the victim of a freak accident during a family outing on Sunday,” Phillippe added. “My leg is badly broken and required surgical attention, but I will make a full recovery, am in good hands, and will be.”

1. hey, guys. i didn't injure myself doing a stunt or anywhere near the set of shooter. i was the victim of a freak accident during a family — Dr. Philz (@RyanPhillippe) July 17, 2017

2. outing on sunday. my leg is badly broken & required surgical attention, but i will make a full recovery, am in good hands, and will be — Dr. Philz (@RyanPhillippe) July 17, 2017

With season two of “Shooter” scheduled to premiere Tuesday, studio Paramount Television is adjusting the show’s production schedule to accommodate Phillippe’s injury. Production is currently underway on episode nine of the 10-part season. Production is still expected to wrap Aug. 3 and the full season expected to be delivered on time to USA.

“We are working with our partners at USA and UCP to adjust the production schedule, but first and foremost we are happy to hear that Ryan is doing well and recovering,” a Paramount rep told Variety.

In light of his injury, Phillippe took to Twitter to promise fans that he would live tweet for both the east and west coasts premieres, along with a Q&A sessions for season two. Phillippe also posted on Instagram a hospital picture to express his gratitude and let his fans know that he’s doing well.