‘Shooter’ Renewed for Season 3 at USA Network

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
SHOOTER -- "The Man Called Noon" Episode 205 -- Pictured: (l-r) Ryan Phillippe as Bob Lee Swagger, Omar Epps as Isaac Johnson -- (Photo by: Isabella Vosmikova/USA Network)
CREDIT: Isabella Vosmikova/USA Network

Shooter” has been renewed for a third season, USA Network announced Monday.

The series stars Ryan Phillippe Bob Lee Swagger, a highly-decorated veteran who is coaxed back into action to prevent a plot to kill the President. When Swagger’s former commanding officer Isaac Johnson (Omar Epps, “House”) solicits his expertise in a clandestine operation, Swagger discovers that he is has been framed and must do everything in his power to protect his family and clear his name.

Season 3 will be based loosely on “Black Light,” the second book in the Bob Lee Swagger series by Stephen Hunter. As Bob Lee struggles to put an end to the events of Season 2, a nemesis reveals mysterious details surrounding his father Earl’s death, leading Bob Lee towards a startling conspiracy that hits close to home. Production on Season 3 begins this January in Los Angeles.

In addition to the Stephen Hunter book series, the show is inspired by the 2007 film of the same name starring Mark Wahlberg. Wahlberg serves as an executive producer on the series via his Closest to the Hole Productions. Stephen Levinson of Leverage Entertainment and Lorenzo di Bonaventura also executive produce along with John Hlavin, who wrote the pilot. Phillippe is also a producer. “Shooter” is a co-production with Paramount Television and Universal Cable Productions.

Season 2 was originally set to air 10 episodes, but that was cut back to eight after Phillippe broke his leg. That difficulty came after Season 1 had its premiere date pushed back four months due to the shooting of several police officers in Dallas. Nevertheless, “Shooter” remains one of USA’s highest-rated original series. Season 2 averaged a 0.4 rating in adults 18-49 and 1.3 million viewers per episode in the Live+Same Day ratings.

More TV

  • DSC08511.ARW

    'House of Cards' Sixth and Final Season Shooting to Resume in Early 2018, Without Kevin Spacey

    “Shooter” has been renewed for a third season, USA Network announced Monday. The series stars Ryan Phillippe Bob Lee Swagger, a highly-decorated veteran who is coaxed back into action to prevent a plot to kill the President. When Swagger’s former commanding officer Isaac Johnson (Omar Epps, “House”) solicits his expertise in a clandestine operation, Swagger […]

  • No Merchandising. Editorial Use Only. No

    ‘The Far Pavilions’ Set for $150 Million Remake in U.K.-India Co-Production

    “Shooter” has been renewed for a third season, USA Network announced Monday. The series stars Ryan Phillippe Bob Lee Swagger, a highly-decorated veteran who is coaxed back into action to prevent a plot to kill the President. When Swagger’s former commanding officer Isaac Johnson (Omar Epps, “House”) solicits his expertise in a clandestine operation, Swagger […]

  • Dustin Hoffman James Franco Actors on

    James Franco on Dropping Out of UCLA and Practicing Accents at McDonald's

    “Shooter” has been renewed for a third season, USA Network announced Monday. The series stars Ryan Phillippe Bob Lee Swagger, a highly-decorated veteran who is coaxed back into action to prevent a plot to kill the President. When Swagger’s former commanding officer Isaac Johnson (Omar Epps, “House”) solicits his expertise in a clandestine operation, Swagger […]

  • Carol Burnett Netflix

    TV Ratings: Carol Burnett 50th Anniversary Special Draws Over 15 Million Viewers on CBS

    “Shooter” has been renewed for a third season, USA Network announced Monday. The series stars Ryan Phillippe Bob Lee Swagger, a highly-decorated veteran who is coaxed back into action to prevent a plot to kill the President. When Swagger’s former commanding officer Isaac Johnson (Omar Epps, “House”) solicits his expertise in a clandestine operation, Swagger […]

  • Coco Trailer

    'Coco' Tops 2018 Annie Awards Nominations With 13

    “Shooter” has been renewed for a third season, USA Network announced Monday. The series stars Ryan Phillippe Bob Lee Swagger, a highly-decorated veteran who is coaxed back into action to prevent a plot to kill the President. When Swagger’s former commanding officer Isaac Johnson (Omar Epps, “House”) solicits his expertise in a clandestine operation, Swagger […]

  • Netflix Logo

    Netflix Launches French Romantic Comedy Series

    “Shooter” has been renewed for a third season, USA Network announced Monday. The series stars Ryan Phillippe Bob Lee Swagger, a highly-decorated veteran who is coaxed back into action to prevent a plot to kill the President. When Swagger’s former commanding officer Isaac Johnson (Omar Epps, “House”) solicits his expertise in a clandestine operation, Swagger […]

  • Will and Grace NBC

    Channel 5 Picks Up ‘Will & Grace’ Revival for the U.K.

    “Shooter” has been renewed for a third season, USA Network announced Monday. The series stars Ryan Phillippe Bob Lee Swagger, a highly-decorated veteran who is coaxed back into action to prevent a plot to kill the President. When Swagger’s former commanding officer Isaac Johnson (Omar Epps, “House”) solicits his expertise in a clandestine operation, Swagger […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2017 Penske Media Corporation

ad