‘Shooter’ Renewed for Season 3 at USA Network

“Shooter” has been renewed for a third season, USA Network announced Monday.

The series stars Ryan Phillippe Bob Lee Swagger, a highly-decorated veteran who is coaxed back into action to prevent a plot to kill the President. When Swagger’s former commanding officer Isaac Johnson (Omar Epps, “House”) solicits his expertise in a clandestine operation, Swagger discovers that he is has been framed and must do everything in his power to protect his family and clear his name.

Season 3 will be based loosely on “Black Light,” the second book in the Bob Lee Swagger series by Stephen Hunter. As Bob Lee struggles to put an end to the events of Season 2, a nemesis reveals mysterious details surrounding his father Earl’s death, leading Bob Lee towards a startling conspiracy that hits close to home. Production on Season 3 begins this January in Los Angeles.

In addition to the Stephen Hunter book series, the show is inspired by the 2007 film of the same name starring Mark Wahlberg. Wahlberg serves as an executive producer on the series via his Closest to the Hole Productions. Stephen Levinson of Leverage Entertainment and Lorenzo di Bonaventura also executive produce along with John Hlavin, who wrote the pilot. Phillippe is also a producer. “Shooter” is a co-production with Paramount Television and Universal Cable Productions.

Season 2 was originally set to air 10 episodes, but that was cut back to eight after Phillippe broke his leg. That difficulty came after Season 1 had its premiere date pushed back four months due to the shooting of several police officers in Dallas. Nevertheless, “Shooter” remains one of USA’s highest-rated original series. Season 2 averaged a 0.4 rating in adults 18-49 and 1.3 million viewers per episode in the Live+Same Day ratings.