Shonda Rhimes, Susanne Daniels, Mark Gordon Join Television Academy’s Executive Committee

Showrunner Shonda Rhimes and YouTube originals chief Susanne Daniels are among the five industry insiders appointed to the Television Academy’s executive committee.

Producer Mark Gordon, Starz programming president Carmi Zlotnick and WME partner Richard Weitz round out the list of appointees by Television Academy chairman-CEO Hayma Washington. The executive committee helps set the agenda and policy decisions for the academy.

“We are exceptionally fortunate to have the opportunity to be advised and guided by five of the most insightful and ground-breaking executives in the television industry,” Washington said. “Individually they deliver a wealth of experience and knowledge across global television platforms. Collectively, they represent the future of the industry and will play a significant role in leading the Television Academy and our members as our medium continues to evolve.”

In addition to Washington’s selections, the Academy’s board of governors elects members to serve on the executive committee. The representatives for the 2017 term are: Jill Daniels, animation; Gail Mancuso, directors; Rickey Minor, music; and Mark Scott Spatny, special visual effects. Rounding out the committee membership are Academy officers Frank Scherma, vice chair; Steve Venezia, second vice chair; Susan Nessanbaum-Goldberg, secretary; Allison Binder, treasurer; and Mitch Waldow, Los Angeles Area vice chair; and Television Academy Foundation Chair, Madeline Di Nonno.

(Pictured: Shonda Rhimes)