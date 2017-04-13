“Still Star Crossed” finally has a premiere date on ABC, with the network announcing Thursday that the new Shondaland drama will launch on May 29. The series, from executive producer Shonda Rhimes, was originally supposed to debut midseason 2017. It was picked up to series by the network last May.

The period drama series from Shondaland and ABC Studios picks up where the famous story of “Romeo and Juliet” ends, charting the treachery, palace intrigue and ill-fated romances of the Montagues and Capulets in the wake of the young lovers’ tragic fate. The series is based on the book of the same name by Melinda Taub.

It air will immediately after “The Bachelorette,” which will debut its 13th season the week prior. It was developed for television by Heather Mitchell, who serves as the writer and executive producer. Rhimes, Betsy Beers, Mark Wilding and Michael Goldstein are executive producers. Michael Offer is also an executive producer and director of the pilot. It stars Grant Bowler, Wade Briggs, Torrance Coombs, Dan Hildebrand, Lashana Lynch, Ebonee Noel, Medalion Rahimi, Zuleikha Robinson, Sterling Sulieman, Susan Wooldridge, and Anthony Head.

In addition, ABC also announced the premiere dates for the new reality series “Boy Band” and the revival of “Battle of the Network Stars,” both of which Variety exclusively reported were being picked up by the network.

Read the full ABC summer schedule below

WEDNESDAY, MAY 17 “Downward Dog” (Sneak Preview)

9:31-10:00 p.m.

SUNDAY, MAY 21

8:00-11:00 p.m. “Billboard Music Awards”

MONDAY, MAY 22

9:00-11:00 p.m. “The Bachelorette” (Season 13 Premiere)

TUESDAY, MAY 23

8:00-8:30 p.m. “Downward Dog” (Time-Period Premiere)

WEDNESDAY, MAY 24

8:00-11:00 p.m. “Dirty Dancing” (Three-Hour Movie Event)

MONDAY, MAY 29

10:01-11:00 p.m. “Still Star-Crossed” (Series Premiere)

SUNDAY, JUNE 11

8:00-9:00 p.m. “Celebrity Family Feud” (Season 3 Premiere)

9:00-10:00 p.m. “Steve Harvey’s FUNDERDOME” (Series Premiere)

10:00-11:00 p.m. “$100,000 Pyramid” (Season 2 Premiere)

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 14

10:00-11:00 p.m. “To Tell the Truth”

THURSDAY, JUNE 22

8:00-10:00 p.m. “Boy Band” (Two-Hour Series Premiere)

10:00-11:00 p.m. “The Gong Show” (Series Premiere)

THURSDAY, JUNE 29

8:00-9:00 p.m. “Boy Band”

9:00-10:00 p.m. “Battle of the Network Stars” (Series Premiere)

WEDNESDAY, JULY 12

8:00-11:00 p.m. “The 2017 ESPYS”

MONDAY, JULY 24

10:01-11:00 p.m. “Somewhere Between” (Series Premiere)

MONDAY, JULY 31

8:00-10:00 p.m. “The Bachelorette: The Men Tell All”

TUESDAY, AUGUST 1

8:00-11:00 p.m. “CMA Fest 2017”

TUESDAY, AUGUST 8

8:00-10:00 p.m. “Bachelor in Paradise” (Season 4 Premiere)

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 9

9:00-11:00 p.m. “The Story of Diana: Part One”

THURSDAY, AUGUST 10

9:00-11:00 p.m. “The Story of Diana: Part Two”

MONDAY, AUGUST 14

8:00-10:01 p.m. “Bachelor in Paradise” (Time Period Premiere)