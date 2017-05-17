Poll: What’s Been the Most Shocking Cancellation of 2017 (So Far)?

Follow Us on Twitter @Variety
Last Man Standing
ABC/CBS

The annual TV bloodbath of Upfronts is in full swing.

Over the past couple of weeks, networks have been sharpening their axes and clearing out shows to make room for new programs. While several cancellations have led to inevitable social media outrage, we picked just a few to highlight.

The axing of Tim Allen’s “Last Man Standing” was arguably one of the most controversial decisions — so much so that ABC president Channing Dungey had to insist that is wasn’t canceled for political reasons, even as Allen tweeted that he was “shocked and blindsided.” Meanwhile, another long-lived show, “2 Broke Girls,” saw its demise at CBS after six seasons.

The cancellations of comedies “The Real O’Neals,” which ABC axed after two seasons, and “Powerless,” which NBC pulled from its schedule before officially announcing its end, also shocked fans. And while it was never a ratings powerhouse, “American Crime” had a prestige that many thought might save it on ABC. Speaking of shows that weren’t necessarily big for ratings: despite having a strong fan following, “Sleepy Hollow” couldn’t survive on Fox after four seasons.

Which cancellation surprised you the most? Weigh in below! Did we leave out your favorite late show? Let us know in the comments.

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

    Leave a Reply

    No Comments

    Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

    Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

    Gravatar
    WordPress.com Logo

    You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

    Twitter picture

    You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

    Facebook photo

    You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

    Google+ photo

    You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

    Cancel

    Connecting to %s

    More TV News from Variety

    Loading
    ad