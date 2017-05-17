Poll: What’s Been the Most Shocking Cancellation of 2017 (So Far)?

The annual TV bloodbath of Upfronts is in full swing.

Over the past couple of weeks, networks have been sharpening their axes and clearing out shows to make room for new programs. While several cancellations have led to inevitable social media outrage, we picked just a few to highlight.

The axing of Tim Allen’s “Last Man Standing” was arguably one of the most controversial decisions — so much so that ABC president Channing Dungey had to insist that is wasn’t canceled for political reasons, even as Allen tweeted that he was “shocked and blindsided.” Meanwhile, another long-lived show, “2 Broke Girls,” saw its demise at CBS after six seasons.

The cancellations of comedies “The Real O’Neals,” which ABC axed after two seasons, and “Powerless,” which NBC pulled from its schedule before officially announcing its end, also shocked fans. And while it was never a ratings powerhouse, “American Crime” had a prestige that many thought might save it on ABC. Speaking of shows that weren’t necessarily big for ratings: despite having a strong fan following, “Sleepy Hollow” couldn’t survive on Fox after four seasons.

Which cancellation surprised you the most? Weigh in below! Did we leave out your favorite late show? Let us know in the comments.