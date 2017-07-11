Shia LaBeouf Calls Police Officer ‘Dumb F—’ in Arrest Footage

New footage of Shia LaBeouf’s recent arrest depicts a belligerent, profane tirade. The actor was taken into custody over the weekend for disorderly conduct, obstruction, and public intoxication.

Body-cam footage, obtained by TMZ, shows LaBeouf calling one police officer a “f—ing b—” and “dumb f—.” In one video LaBeouf tells a black officer, “You’ve got a president who doesn’t give a s— about you. And you’re stuck in a police force that doesn’t give a f— and you. So you want to arrest what, white people who give a f—?”

LaBeouf continues to yell and make a commotion, “I’m a f—ing American, I pay my taxes, get these s—s off my f—ing arm.”

The “Transformers” star’s profane argument stated that he tried to ask a police office for a cigarette, and was arrested, which lines up with initial police reports. However, the official reports also stated, “he became disorderly, using profanities and vulgar language in front of the women and children present.”

“They’ve got cameras everywhere, you dummy,” LaBeouf says to an officer in the video. “I’ve got more millionaire lawyers than you know what to do with, you stupid b—.”

LaBeouf has a history with law enforcement. Previous incidents include theft at ages nine and eleven, attempting to stab a neighbor, refusing to a leave Walgreens, and misconduct during a “Cabaret” performance.

Watch some of the body-cam footage below: