‘She’s Gotta Have It’: First Look Photos From Spike Lee’s Netflix Revival

Staff Writer @rebeccaarubin
Spike Lee Shes Gotta Have It
David Lee/Netflix

You’ve gotta have a look at the new photos from Spike Lee’s upcoming Netflix revival of “She’s Gotta Have It.”

The first-look images of the television dramedy feature DeWanda Wise in the central role of Nola Darling. Darling’s friends Clorinda Bradford, Shemekka Epps, and Rachel will be played by Margot Bingham, Chyna Layne, and Elise Hudson respectively. The gallery also showcases Darling’s three lovers: Greer Childs played by Cleo Anthony, Jamie Overstreet played by Lyriq Bent, and Mars Blackmon played by Hamilton’s Anthony Ramos.

Related

she's gotta have it logo spike lee netflix

Spike Lee’s Netflix Series ‘She’s Gotta Have It’ Sets Fall Premiere Date

The 10-episode series adaptation of Lee’s 1986 debut film follows Darling as an uncompromising, outspoken, and progressive woman in her late twenties struggling to define herself and divide her time among her friends, her job, and her three lovers.

Lee created and produced the show in addition to directing all 10 episodes of the series. Tonya Lewis Lee is executive producing, with Barry Michael Cooper and Lynn Nottage producing.

“She’s Gotta Have It” debuts Nov. 23 on Netflix.

See the new photos below:

She's Gotta Have It
She's Gotta Have It
She's Gotta Have It

 

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

    Leave a Reply

    No Comments

    Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

    Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

    Gravatar
    WordPress.com Logo

    You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

    Twitter picture

    You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

    Facebook photo

    You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

    Google+ photo

    You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

    Cancel

    Connecting to %s

    More TV News from Variety

    Loading
    ad