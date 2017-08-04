‘She’s Gotta Have It’: First Look Photos From Spike Lee’s Netflix Revival

You’ve gotta have a look at the new photos from Spike Lee’s upcoming Netflix revival of “She’s Gotta Have It.”

The first-look images of the television dramedy feature DeWanda Wise in the central role of Nola Darling. Darling’s friends Clorinda Bradford, Shemekka Epps, and Rachel will be played by Margot Bingham, Chyna Layne, and Elise Hudson respectively. The gallery also showcases Darling’s three lovers: Greer Childs played by Cleo Anthony, Jamie Overstreet played by Lyriq Bent, and Mars Blackmon played by Hamilton’s Anthony Ramos.

The 10-episode series adaptation of Lee’s 1986 debut film follows Darling as an uncompromising, outspoken, and progressive woman in her late twenties struggling to define herself and divide her time among her friends, her job, and her three lovers.

Lee created and produced the show in addition to directing all 10 episodes of the series. Tonya Lewis Lee is executive producing, with Barry Michael Cooper and Lynn Nottage producing.

“She’s Gotta Have It” debuts Nov. 23 on Netflix.

See the new photos below: