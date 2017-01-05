ABC’s comedies and the perhaps not-so-surprisingly decent return of “Match Game” boosted the Alphabet to a win Wednesday night in Nielsen’s preliminary ratings.

“The Goldbergs” started up from its last new episode with a 1.9 in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and 6.71 million viewers, as did “Speechless,” with a 1.7 in the demo and 5.71 million viewers. “Modern Family” inched up to a 2.3 and 7.54 million viewers. “Black-ish” came in with a 1.7 and 5.89 million viewers. “Match Game

Fox’s “Star” has come back down to earth. Lee Daniels’ new drama made its time slot bow with a 1.6 in the demo and 4.76 million viewers on the whole, below its special post-“Empire” debut in December. (On the plus side, most of those viewers fall in the 18-34 age range.) “Lethal Weapon” stayed low from its last 2016 outing with a 1.4 in the demo and 6.12 million viewers.

NBC’s “Blindspot” stayed in its low cradle with a 1.1 in the demo and 5.16 million viewers. “Law & Order: SVU” came in with a 1.5 and 6.05 million viewers. “Chicago P.D.” grew from a November low of 1.2 to a 1.5 and 6.46 million viewers.

CBS finished fourth for the night in the demo. “Undercover Boss” pulled in a 1.2 and 6.45 million viewers. “Criminal Minds” drew a 1.3 and 7.25 million viewers. “Code Black” came in with a 1.0 and 6.02 million viewers.

The CW began the night with an “Arrow” repeat that led into “Frequency,” which continues to struggle. It pulled in just a 0.2 in the demo and 698,000 viewers.

In delayed ratings news, PBS’ broadcast of the Season 4 premiere of “Sherlock” (“The Six Thatchers”) drew an average audience of 3.65 million viewers on New Year’s Day. That was up 7% from the 2016 special, “The Abominable Bride.”

As a reminder, many of these series will see lifts of 50% or more once viewing within three and seven days is accounted for. However, most of those gains won’t translate to the ratings networks guarantee advertisers.