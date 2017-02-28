Shemar Moore is returning to CBS.

The “Criminal Minds” alum will star in the network’s reboot of “S.W.A.T.,” Variety has learned. Moore will also serve as a producer on the pilot.

Based on the movie of the same name, the pilot follows a locally born and bred S.W.A.T. lieutenant who is torn between loyalty to the streets and duty to his fellow officers when he’s tasked to run a highly-trained unit that’s the last stop for solving crimes in Los Angeles.

Moore will play Daniel “Hondo” Harrelson. Exuding calmness but always ready for action, Hondo has all the ability to become a leader — he’s just not happy with the reason he just became one.

