Shelley Berman, Stand-Up Comic and ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ Actor, Dies at 92

Famed stand-up comic Shelley Berman, who recently played Larry David’s father on “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” has died. He was 92.

Berman died early Friday morning due to complications from Alzheimer’s Disease at his home in Bell Canyon, Calif., his publicist confirmed to Variety.

The Grammy winner and Emmy-nominated actor was one of the most successful stand-up comedians of the 1950s and ’60s.

Berman received an Emmy-nom in 2008 for his role as Nat on HBO’s “Curb Your Enthusiasm.”

Berman is survived by his wife of 70 years, Sarah; his daughter Rachel Berman; and two grandsons.

Here’s the Facebook post announcing the news on Berman’s official Facebook fan group page:

Shelley passed away this morning at 1:24 a.m., at his home in Bell Canyon, CA, due to complications from Alzheimer’s. He was 92 years old. He slipped away peacefully, in his sleep, with no pain, as far as his hospice care workers could tell.

Right now, I’m a bit of a wreck, having spent much of the last couple of hours crying, pacing, being unable to concentrate, and, frankly, being conflicted as to how I should feel about all of this. I will have more to say in this group in the days ahead, but Sarah (who I just spoke to) wanted me to let all of Shelley’s Facebook fans know about Shelley’s passing. Sarah loves the fact that Shelley has so many devoted followers on social media.

There will be a private service for family and close friends, followed by a public memorial. I will provide details as they are finalized.

I’m going to leave it here for now, and I want all of you to please enjoy one of my favorite photos of Shelley, taken in Palm Beach, Florida, in the early ’60s — a star in his dressing room before showtime!

I love you, Shelley.

More to come.