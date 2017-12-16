HBO Documentary President Sheila Nevins Stepping Down

Sheila Nevins, the president of HBO documentary films, is leaving the cabler after 38 years, Variety has learned.

Nevins, 78, has presided over the non-fiction arm of the cabler to tremendous acclaim, producing over 1,000 documentaries and amassing a collection of awards for her groundbreaking work. She holds the record for the most Emmy Awards for any individual (32 trophies), along with 42 prestigious Peabody Awards. Her projects have won 26 Academy Awards, and she also earned a lifetime achievement Emmy from the TV Academy in 2005.

In an interview with the New York Times, Nevins said, “There’s something exciting about leaving a job. I can’t explain it. I have deprived my life of a life. All I did was work. I was, like, born at HBO and I don’t have to die there. If I stayed any longer, I probably would have died at my desk. I just regret that there’s so little time left.”

Throughout her long career at HBO, Nevins has built up a formidable reputation as the doyenne of documentaries, shepherding a long list of projects including “Bright Lights,” about the relationship between Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds; “Going Clear,” the Scientology expose; and “Manhunt: The Inside Story of the Hunt for Bin Laden.”

Nevins joined HBO in 1979 as the director of documentary programming, then left briefly to work as a producer. She returned in 1986 as the VP of documentary programming, and was elevated to her current role in 2004.

A graduate of Barnard College and the Yale School of Drama, Nevins also recently published a book, “You Don’t Look Your Age… and Other Fairy Tales.”