Netflix Sets Massive Overall Deal With ‘Stranger Things’ Producer Shawn Levy

Shawn Levy
Netflix has set a megabucks overall TV deal with “Stranger Things” producer Shawn Levy.

The deal, believed to run four years, calls for Levy to develop TV projects exclusively for Netflix. As part of the agreement, former ABC and Firm executive Josh Barry has joined Levy’s 21 Laps Entertainment as president of TV.

