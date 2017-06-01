TV News Roundup: ‘Sharknado 5’ Gets Official Title, Celebrity Cameos Revealed

In today’s roundup, SYFY announces the official title for “Sharknado 5,” and Food Network adds two new shows.

DATES

The latest installment of “Sharknado” will officially be known as “Sharknado 5: Global Swarming,” with the tagline, “Make America Bait Again.” Both are a result of a fan-sourced initiative where SYFY invited Facebook users to submit ideas. The latest plot follows Fin Shepard (Ian Ziering) and his bionic wife, April (Tara Reid) as their young son gets trapped in a traveling tornado and is transported all over the world. Cassie Screbo, Masiela Lusha and Cody Linley will reprise their roles, and the film will feature a number of cameos from Fabio, Tony Hawk, Olivia Newton-John, Clay Aiken, Bret Michaels and “Today” hosts Al Roker, Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb. “Sharknado 5” is a production of The Asylum and directed by Anthony C. Ferrante and based on an original screenplay by Scotty Mullen.

Food Network announced the debut of two new shows, “Dessert Games” and “Texas Cake House.” The programs will air back to back starting Monday, July 10, with “Dessert Games” starting at 8 p.m. ET/PT, followed by episodes of “Texas Cake House” at 9 and 9:30 p.m. ET/PT. Duff Goldman hosts “Dessert Games,” where pastry chefs have three rounds of baking challenges before a rotating panel of judges award a grand prize of $10,000. “Texas Cake House” follows Sideserf Cake Studio owners Natalie and David Sideserf and their realistic cake creations.

ABC released a trailer for “Truth and Lies: Watergate,” the third installment of the “Truth and Lies” series. The event chronicles the events leading up to and surrounding Watergate and will air Friday, June 16 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. The two-hour special features exclusive home movies taken by President Richard Nixon’s top Whit House aides and interviews with convicted officials and the journalists who broke the story. David Sloan serves as senior executive producer and Muriel Pearson is senior producer for the ABC News special.

FIRST LOOK

TVLand shared the trailer for Season 4 of its comedy-drama “Younger.” The new season premieres Wednesday, June 28 at 10 p.m., which will include guest stars Kristin Chenoweth, Charles Michael Davis, Meredith Hagner and Aasif Mandvi. “Younger” has already been renewed for a fifth season. The show is executive produced and written by Darren Star. Dottie Zicklin and Eric Zicklin also serve as executive producers and writers on the series.

AMC announced the premiere date and released a trailer for its new series “Loaded.” The eight-episode series will air on Monday, July 17 at 10 p.m. ET/PT, following an all new episode of “Preacher.” The show focuses on four tech entrepreneurs and childhood friends who become multi-millionaires overnight after selling their gaming company. “Loaded” stars Jim Howick (“The Aliens,” “Yonderland”), Samuel Anderson (“The History Boys,” “Doctor Who”), Jonny Sweet (“Babylon,” “Together”), Nick Helm (“Uncle,” “Funny Valentines”) and Mary McCormack (“The West Wing,” “In Plain Sight,” “The Newsroom”). The series is based on Keshet International’s award-winning series “Mesudarim,” created by Muli Segev and Assaf Harel.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

Rick Jefferson has been named vice president of news operations at CBS News in New York. In his new role, Jefferson will be responsible for the division’s technical personnel and facilities worldwide. He will also oversee CBS News’ bureaus and operations for political coverage and lead the design of advanced broadcast technology. Jefferson, an Emmy Award-winning executive, began his television career with CBS as a network documentation clerk in 1984 and went on to hold various roles at MSNBC and CBS before serving as CBS News’ director of productions.

The Television Academy announced Bob Bain will return for a third year as executive producer for 2017 Creative Arts Emmy Awards. The Creative Arts ceremonies honors artists and technical achievements in television and will take place on Saturday, Sept. 9 and Sunday, Sept. 10 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. An edited version of the Creative Arts Awards will be broadcast by FXX at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT. Bob Bain Productions has also been selected to produce the 69th Emmy Awards Nominations, streaming live on Thursday, July 13 on the Academy’s website.

DEALS

ITV America announced it has signed a production deal with producer Grant Cross and Lost Arts Entertainment. Through the deal, Cross will create and produce scripted and unscripted content under the ITV America banner. Most recently, Cross served as co-executive producer on Discovery’s series “Devil’s Canyon,” with other projects sold to networks such as History, HGTV and Food Network. Katie Dunn, senior vice president of development at Lost Arts Entertainment, will work alongside Cross at ITV America.

FremantleMedia North America cut a carriage deal with Dish Network for its vintage game show channel Buzzr. Dish will make the digital multicast channel widely available across its national platform. Buzzr is in its second year and airs classic episodes of “Family Feud,” “Let’s Make a Deal” and “Match Game.”