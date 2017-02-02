“Sharknado 5” is happening, and Ian Ziering and Tara Reid are all set to reprise their roles. Syfy and studio The Asylum have given an official greenlight to the fifth installment of the “Sharknado” series.

The original 2013 “Sharknado” introduced the concept of a shark-laden twister via one bearing down on Los Angeles. In “Sharknado 2: The Second One,” New York City was the target of the disaster, and in “Sharknado 3: Oh Hell No!” a mega-sharknado made its way down the East Coast from Washington, D.C. to Florida. In the most recent installment, the very-close-to-copyright-infringement-titled “Sharknado: The 4th Awakens,” the shark-infested storms went national. The film ended with the Eiffel Tower ripping away from Paris and crashing down on Niagara Falls, setting the stage for the fifth edition of America’s answer to the sprawling sagas of the ancient world.

In “Sharknado 5,” with much of North America lying in ruins, the rest of the world braces for a global sharknado. Fin Shepard (Ziering) and his family must put a stop to this disaster before Earth is obliterated.

“Sharknado 5” is a working title, to be clear; Syfy and Asylum have some time to come up with a truly clever main or subtitle, like “Sharknado 5: Finternational Waters” or “Sharknado: Dinner for 5.”

As is seemingly required by its global scope, “Sharknado 5” will film in more than five countries, including the U.K. and Australia. Anthony C. Ferrante, who directed the first four films, is back to helm this latest installment, based on a script by Scotty Mullen.