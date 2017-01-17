MIAMI — ABC’s “Shark Tank,” NBC’s “The Voice” and HBO’s “Hard Knocks” earned the top series prizes at the third annual Reality Breakthrough Awards.

The kudos were handed out Tuesday at a luncheon ceremony held as part of the NATPE conference in Miami. “Fuller House” star Bob Saget hosted at the Fontainebleau Hotel.

True to form, Saget left the off-color jokes fly. He likened the titles of the shows nominated in the unstructured reality category to his first marriage, noting that the relationship started began as “Deadliest Catch” and wound up leaving him “Naked and Afraid.”

“The Voice” earned the award for reality-competition series and “Voice” veteran Blake Shelton won for reality personality. “Voice” producer Mark Burnett also grabbed the win in the structured reality series category for ABC’s “Shark Tank.”

“Hard Knocks,” produced by NFL Films, was recognized for unstructured reality series. NFL Films exec Ken Rodgers dedicated the award to the late NFL Films president Steve Sabol, who died in 2012. “One of the last things he said was that every time we tell a story we should keep him in mind,” Rodgers said.

ESPN’s “O.J.: Made in America” prevailed in the documentary field. USA’s “Chrisley Knows Best” won for docusoap. The factual entertainment laurel went to HBO’s “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver.” NBC’s “Hollywood Game Night” won the prize for game show.

Steve Harvey, host of his self-titled syndicated talk show and game show “Family Feud,” was recognized for reality host.

(Pictured: “Shark Tank” and “Hard Knocks”)