Viacom and CBS Corp. vice chair Shari Redstone and Altice USA chairman-CEO Dexter Goei have joined the Paley Center for Media’s board of trustees.

Also joining the board is Arzuhan Doğan Yalçindağ, CEO and chair of Turkey’s Doğan Broadcasting Group.

“I’m thrilled to welcome these incredibly accomplished leaders to our esteemed Paley Board,” said Paley Center president-CEO Maureen Reidy. “The Paley Center offers the most exciting, distinctive, and cutting-edge programs that inspire thoughtful and informative discussion. Our three new Trustees will each lend a significant voice to the conversation and to the Paley Center’s overall mission.”

The three additions bring the number of Paley Center trustees to 53. Former Hearst Corp. chief Frank Bennack Jr. is chairman.

(Pictured: Shari Redstone and Dexter Goei)