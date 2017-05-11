‘Shannara Chronicles’ Season 2 Moves From MTV to Spike Ahead of Paramount Network Launch

“The Shannara Chronicles” Season 2 will move from MTV to Spike ahead of the latter network’s re-branding as The Paramount Network, Variety has learned.

The 10-episode second season of the fantasy series will air this fall. Based on the book series by Terry Brooks, Season 2 takes place one year after the Season 1 finale. The Four Lands are in chaos. The re-emergence of magic has the populace terrified, and an organization called The Crimson is hunting down magic users, using fear and intimidation to sow discord among the races. Wil, scarred by the loss of Amberle and his separation from Eretria, has turned his back on his magical destiny to become a healer. But when a mysterious woman named Mareth saves Wil from a Crimson attack, he is forced to rejoin the fight.

The series stars Austin Butler, Ivana Baquero, Manu Bennett, Aaron Jakubenko, and Marcus Vanco. Vanessa Morgan, Malese Jow, Gentry White, Caroline Chikezie, and Desmond Chiam will join the show this season. Al Gough and Miles Millar created the series and executive produce along with Brooks, Jon Favreau, Jonathan Liebesman, and Dan Farah. The series is produced and distributed worldwide by Sonar Entertainment in association with Millar/Gough Ink and Farah Films.

The move comes amid restructuring at MTV and Spike parent company Viacom. CEO Bob Bakish is making changes at several Viacom-owned networks, with MTV shedding most of its scripted fare in favor of unscripted shows like a revival of “Fear Factor” to be hosted by rapper Ludacris.

Viacom also confirmed in March that “Heathers” and “American Woman,” which were originally in development at TV Land, would instead debut on Paramount Network as part of shift of resources at Viacom toward a small set of core cable channels. The series adaptation of the film “The Mist” is set to debut on Spike in June. Paramount Network will officially launch in January 2018 and is intended to be a broad, premium-entertainment network.