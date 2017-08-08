Showtime Sets Premiere Dates for ‘Shameless’ Season 8, ‘White Famous,’ ‘SMILF’

Showtime has announced the premiere dates for Season 8 of “Shameless” and its new comedies “White Famous” and “SMILF.”

“Shameless” Season 8 will kick off on Sunday, Nov. 5 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. Season eight finds the Gallaghers on an upswing – Frank (William H. Macy) comes out of a drug-induced haze and decides it’s finally time to be a contributing member of society, while Fiona (Emmy Rossum) faces hard decisions when she discovers her success as a landlord may mean someone else’s misfortune. Lip (Jeremy Allen White) struggles with unexpected sacrifices he must make to stay sober, while Ian (Cameron Monaghan) takes up a cause in hopes of getting back with Trevor. Debbie (Emma Kenney) builds her future at welding school while juggling life as a single working mom, as Carl (Ethan Cutkosky) gets creative finding tuition money after he loses his scholarship. Meanwhile, Liam (Christian Isaiah) discovers just how different the Gallaghers are from the families of his rich classmates as Frank schools him on “sticking it to the man.”

This season also features new recurring guest stars Jessica Szohr as Fiona’s tenant, Nessa, and Farah Tahir as Frank’s new boss, Adeeb. It also welcomes back returning recurring guest stars Elliot Fletcher as Trevor, Ruby Modine as Sierra and Scott Michael Campbell as Brad. Created by Paul Abbott, the series is produced by Bonanza Productions in association with John Wells Productions and Warner Bros. Television. It is executive produced by John Wells, Nancy M. Pimental, Christopher Chulack, Krista Vernoff, Etan Frankel and Sheila Callaghan.

“White Famous,” premiering on Sunday, Oct. 15 at 10 p.m ET/PT, Jay Pharoah plays talented young comedian Floyd Mooney, whose star is rising, forcing him to navigate the treacherous waters of maintaining his credibility as he begins to cross over into the world of becoming “white famous.” The series is loosely based on the life of Jamie Foxx. A co-production of Lionsgate Television and Showtime, the series is a collaboration between writer and showrunner Tom Kapinos, who will executive produce, and Foxx, who will executive produce and guest star in a recurring role.

The series also stars Utkarsh Ambudkar, Cleopatra Coleman, Lonnie Chavis, and Jacob Ming-Trent. Tim Story will executive produce and direct the pilot. Stephen Tobolowsky guest stars in the series’ pilot as Stu Beggs, a role he originated on Showtime’s “Californication.” Additional guest stars this season will include Meagan Good, Jack Davenport, Michael Rapaport, Kendrick Sampson, Lyndon Smith and Natalie Zea.

“SMILF” will also premiere on Nov. 5, airing at 10 p.m. ET/PT immediately after “Shameless.” It follows Bridgette (Frankie Shaw), a 20-something from South Boston whose desires for relationships, sex, and a career collide with the realities of young, single motherhood. Adapting her Sundance Film Festival Jury award-winning short film, Shaw will star, write, produce and direct the semi-autobiographical comedy, with Michael London, Janice Williams, Lee Eisenberg, Gene Stupnitsky, and Scott King executive producing. Rosie O’Donnell will co-star in her first series regular TV role as Tutu, Bridgette’s prideful Southie mother who lives by her own set of rules. The series is produced by ABC Signature Studios as a co-production with Showtime.