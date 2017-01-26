After months of speculation, Freeform has announced who will play the role of Sebastian in thesupernatural series “Shadowhunters .

“Game of Thrones” and “Humans” alum Will Tudor has nabbed the part, and will join the cast of angelic demon-hunters as a recurring guest star in the latter half of the second season.

Inspired by “The Mortal Instruments” series by Cassandra Clare, “Shadowhunters” follows newly initiated Shadowhunter Clary Fray (Katherine McNamara), who discovers her heritage as a human-angel hybrid who hunt demons on her birthday. Clary is helped by fellow hunters Jace (Dominic Sherwood), Isabelle (Emeraude Toubia), Alec (Matthew Daddario) and new best friend Simon (Alberto Rosende) in navigating the world only just revealed to her, full of faeries, warlocks, vampires, werewolves and demons.

Sebastian joins the New York Institute, a safehouse for the hunters and other needy folk, from a foreign Institute after he befriends one of the show’s main characters. Sebastian is described as charming, brilliant, and profoundly educated, making him and his unrivaled fighting abilities a real boon to the existing Shadowhunter team.

Tudor will begin his role as a recurring character later this season.

“Shadowhunters” is currently in the midst of its second season, which airs Mondays at 8 p.m.