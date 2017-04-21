“Shadowhunters” has been renewed for Season 3 ahead of the return of Season 2 on June 5.

The cast of the Freeform series announced the renewal during a Facebook Live Q&A on Friday as part of the network’s upfronts presentation. They will return for a 20-episode third season in 2018.

“Shadowhunters” is produced by Constantin Film and executive produced by Todd Slavkin, Darren Swimmer, McG, Michael Reisz, Matt Hastings, Mary Viola, Martin Moszkowicz and Robert Kulzer. It stars Katherine McNamara as Clary Fray, Dominic Sherwood as Jace Wayland, Alberto Rosende as Simon Lewis, Emeraude Toubia as Isabelle Lightwood, Matthew Daddario as Alec Lightwood, Isaiah Mustafa as Luke Garroway and Harry Shum Jr. as Magnus Bane.

The second half of Season 2 will pick up with the Shadowhunters and Downworlders reeling from what happened at the New York Institute in the winter finale. As the rift between the two sides grows larger, the team and their Downworld friends and lovers are put in the middle of the dangerous divide.

More to come…