Dwayne Johnson and Dany Garcia’s Seven Bucks Digital Studios Launches Pilot Program (EXCLUSIVE)

Seven Bucks Productions, the production company launched by Dwayne Johnson and Dany Garcia, has launched its first-ever pilot program through its digital arm, Seven Bucks Digital Studios, in partnership with Studio71, Variety has learned exclusively.

The expanded push into new original online content will result in six pilots that will launch this year, marking the first time the internet has been used as an incubation vehicle for this type of content. All of the pilots will be produced by Seven Bucks Digital Studios and Studio71.

The first project to come out of the pilot push is a scripted workplace created in partnership with the creators of the “Bro Science Life” channel, Mike Tornabene and Gian Hunjan. The short-form series stars Dom Mazzetti, a.k.a. the Brofessor, and a group of wild and self-proclaimed gym gurus and social media wannabes, as they try and keep The Church of Iron, a.k.a. Dom’s gym, open for business. The series will consist of four episodes, each of which will run eight to ten minutes in length, and will be released each week on Seven Bucks Digital Studios’ YouTube channel to be packaged for potential third party distribution.

Johnson and Garcia will serve as executive producers, alongside Erin Lardy of Seven Bucks, plus Studio71’s Dan Weinstein, Scott Brown and Mo Darwiche. Tornabene and Hunjan co-created the series, and their manager Chas Lacaillade will also serve as an executive producer.

“Our fans love the premium content we put out on the channel each week,” said Johnson. “Whether it’s a recurring series like the infamous Rock Q&A or a collaboration with surprising partners like Millenials: The Musical, we are able to entertain and engage our global audience in new ways. This pilot program will allow our channel to grow into new territories and change the way the game is played.”

Seven Bucks Productions co-founder Dany Garcia added, “This program will expand how we work with various global brand, network and distribution partners, and we are proud to be leading the pack in how digital and traditional forms of entertainment are integrated.”

Johnson re-branded his YouTube Channel as Seven Bucks Digital Studios in May 2016, along with Studio71, the digital entertainment company and multichannel network owned by ProSiebenSat.1 Group. Since partnering with Studio71 last year, Seven Bucks Digital Studios channel has grown from just under 100,000 subscribers to over 2 million subscribers in one year.

Aside from its digital-native media businesses, Seven Bucks Prods. has a jam-packed slate across both television and film, including this month’s “Baywatch,” in which Johnson stars opposite Zac Efron and HBO’s “Ballers.”