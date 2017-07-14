Seven Bucks Prods. Boosts TV Development Team With New Executive Hire (EXCLUSIVE)

Seven Bucks Productions, co-founded by Dwayne Johnson and Dany Garcia, is amping up their team, bringing on a new VP of development, Variety has learned exclusively.

Former MTV and Bravo exec Chelsea Friedland has been tapped for the position of vice president of development, in which she will oversee the development of new scripted and unscripted television projects. She will also work closely with the company’s digital arm, Seven Bucks Digital Studios, to identify long form opportunities in the digital space.

“Our Seven Bucks TV slate is growing at a rapid pace and we’re thrilled to have someone like Chelsea, who understands both our vision and body of work, join as we continue to expand,” said Johnson and Garcia in a joint statement. “We have some exciting projects on the horizon our global audience will love, and look forward to having Chelsea help bring those projects to life.”

Friedland commented, “I’m thrilled to be joining such a hungry and innovative team at Seven Bucks and look forward to expanding their already impressive roster of projects. Working closely with Dany and DJ to bring their vision to audiences around the world is a once in a lifetime opportunity and I can’t wait to see what we can all create together.”

Friedland is familiar with the digital space, as she was most recently at Red Bull TV where she served as director of development. She was part of the first team responsible for creating original content for Red Bull’s OTT platform, and also led internal development for the company.

Prior to her post at Red Bull TV, Friedland was at MTV where she was senior director of development and production. She worked on the reality series “Are You The One?” before developing a Nev Schulman “Catfish” spinoff called “Suspect.” Before MTV, she was at Bravo where she developed and produced series, including “Watch What Happened Live!,” “Southern Charm,” “Manzo’d With Children,” “Fashion Queens,” and “Inside the Actors Studio.”

Seven Bucks Productions is behind Johnson’s HBO series “Ballers,” which returns with its third season on July 23. The company also produces CNN’s “Soundtracks” and YouTube Red’s “Lifeline.” Seven Bucks Digital Studios recently launched its first-ever pilot program.