Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg to Produce NBC Comedy Project From ‘Sausage Party’ Actress

Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg have signed on to executive produce a comedy project in development at NBC from “Sausage Party’s” Sugar Lyn Beard.

The currently untitled project would follow Dr. Olivia Boudreau, a 35-year-old hard-charging Doogie Howser-style prodigy, who has a complete breakdown in the operating room and loses her medical license. She is forced to move in with her estranged hippy mom and her mom’s two best friends, who team up to help get her back on her feet, while teaching her all the life lessons she missed by going to med school. If the project goes forward, Beard is attached to star.

Beard co-created the project with Guy-Endore Kaiser, with both serving as writers and executive producers. Rogen and Goldberg will executive produce under their Point Grey Pictures banner, with Point Grey’s James Weaver also executive producing. Sony Pictures Television will produce in association with Point Grey, which is set up under an overall deal at the studio.

Beard, primarily known for her acting work, has worked with Rogen and Goldberg on multiple projects. She appeared in the film “50/50,” which Rogen and Goldberg executive produced. She then lent her voice to the characters Baby Carrot and Cookies in “Sausage Party,” on which Rogen and Goldberg worked on the story and the screenplay. She is currently attached to star in the Rogen and Goldberg-directed FX comedy pilot “Singularity” alongside Damon Wayans Jr. She also appeared in the film “For a Good Time, Call…” which was written by and starred Rogen’s wife Lauren Miller.

Kaiser most recently wrote for the short-lived Rob Lowe sitcom “The Grinder,” and has also written for shows like “The Millers” and “Wilfred.” He also wrote additional material for the “Comedy Central Roast of James Franco.”

In addition to their film work, Rogen and Golberg co-created and executive produce the AMC series “Preacher,” based on the graphic novel series by Garth Ennis and Steve Dillon. In addition to “Singularity,” they are also attached to executive produce and direct the pilot for the Showtime comedy “Ball Street.”

Rogen, Goldberg, Beard, and Kaiser and Point Grey are all repped by UTA.