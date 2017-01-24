NBC has ordered a comedy pilot from Seth Meyers and former “Saturday Night Live” writer and cast member Mike O’Brien.

Written by O’Brien, the untitled single-camera pilot is described as focusing on a hilariously cynical Ivy League professor who loses out on his dream job and goes to work as a high school biology teacher, where he imposes his unorthodox teaching style and uses the kids to plot out revenge on those who wronged him. O’Brien serves as executive producer along with “Late Night” host Meyers, Mike Shoemaker, Lorne Michaels, and Andrew Singer. Universal Television and Michaels’ Broadway Video are producing.

O’Brien was a staff writer on NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” for seven seasons beginning in 2009. He was a featured player on the Michaels-produced late-night sketch comedy franchise for the 2013-14 season, but returned to solely working on the writing staff the following season.

NBC also Monday ordered “Reverie,” a drama pilot from Universal TV and Amblin Television and “Extant” creator Mickey Fisher.