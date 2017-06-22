Seth Meyers, Amy Poehler Revive ‘SNL’ Segment to Mock Pro-Trump Protesters

Former “Saturday Night Live” Weekend Update co-anchors Seth Meyers and Amy Poehler reunited on “Late Night With Seth Meyers” Wednesday night to resume roles in their classic segment “Really!?! With Seth and Amy.”

In the skit, the duo prodded pro-President Trump protesters who interrupted a Shakespeare in the Park production of “Julius Caesar,” in which Caesar resembled Trump.

“Really, really protesters? Now let me get this right,” Poehler started off the sketch. “You waited in line to get tickets to a play you already hated and then you watched it for three hours and then you ran on stage to protest, but not the president, but someone who is dressed like the president, from getting pretend-stabbed with a fake knife? Really?”

She went on, “I commend you. You know, if you want to change this country, you just can’t sit around your house yelling at the TV, you have to get out there and yell at a play.”

The controversy has even gotten actors riled up, Poehler joked. “You’ve made actors so upset that Daniel Day-Lewis has quit now,” she said. “You made Lincoln quit!”

“And really, if this portrayal was offensive to anyone, it’s Caesar,” Meyers interjected. “Caesar was beloved by the Roman Empire. To put it another way, he won the popular vote.” He continued, “The only thing Caesar and Trump have in common is they both have casinos named after them. And really? You can tell that Caesar wasn’t really Trump because the Senate stabbed him instead of just passing a s—– healthcare bill.”

Poehler also poked fun at the method of the protests. “All you did by running on stage was make a Shakespeare production entertaining for once,” she said. “All you did was give them an anecdote to tell at their fancy liberal cocktail parties. ‘You know I was at the Caesar that was interrupted.'”

Meyers, however, didn’t find the production to be distasteful. “Shakespeare in the Park, I don’t think it was offensive to have a Donald Trump Caesar, but it was a little hacky. I mean, really, if you want to see a Shakespearean drama based on Trump, just watch CNN,” he offered. “Now if you wanted to do ‘Of Mice and Men’ with [Vice President Mike] Pence as George and Trump as Lenny, I would pay to see that.”

They concluded the bit by referencing a conservative pundit who suggested a production of the Salem Witch Trials where Hillary Clinton is burned at the stake.

“Guess what, bro? You can’t burn Hillary at the stake,” Poehler said. “She’s already been burned twice, 2008 and 2016. My bitch is Teflon now! Really!”

Watch the full clip here or above.