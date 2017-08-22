Watch ‘Sesame Street’ Parody Luis Fonsi’s ‘Despacito’

Justin Bieber was the first to have a hand in remixing Luis Fonsi’s summer jam “Despacito,” and now “Sesame Street” is taking a crack at it.

The latest “Sesame Street” production features Ernie parodying the hit single to be about his pal Rubber Duckie: “El Patito.” (“That’s Spanish for rubber duckie!”)

In the kid-friendly music video, Ernie sings, “Rubber Duckie, it is a connection/It doesn’t have to be a tubby session, ya/Take my day from zero to eleven, ya.”

He breaks out in Spanish for the chorus: “Oh, el patito, es mi favorito/Donde quiera que vaya hace su sonido/El patito es tu buen amigo/El patito.”

Bert starts off annoyed by the rendition (“Oh no, not this song again.”) but comes around at the end. “Hey! That song’s actually pretty catchy!” he admits.

The original music video featuring Daddy Yankee recently became the most-watched video on YouTube, as well as the first to hit 3 billion views. The Bieber remix has been the No. 1 song in America for 15 weeks running.

“Sesame Street” aired on PBS between 1970 and 2016, and continues to play on the public broadcaster in its second run. Its first run moved to HBO in 2016.

Watch the full parody video below: