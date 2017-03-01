In today’s roundup, Serinda Swan has landed the lead female role in “Marvel’s Inhumans,” “RuPaul’s Drag Race” is sashaying over to VH1, and more.

CASTING

ABC’s “Marvel’s Inhumans” has found its female lead, Variety has confirmed. “Graceland” star Serinda Swan has been cast as Black Bolt’s (Anson Mount) most trusted adviser, Medusa. Swan joins previously announced cast members Mount (“Hell on Wheels”) and Iwan Rheon as Maximus the Mad, Bolt’s younger, intelligent, charming brother. Medusa is described as a fierce warrior whose long, flowing locks can elongate and gain a heightened tensile strength, allowing her to grab people and keep them in a vice-like grip. EW first reported the news.

Antonio Jaramillo, who previously appeared in “Notorious” and “Shades of Blue,” has been cast to play Michael “Riz” Ariza in “Mayans MC,” FX‘s “Sons of Anarchy” spinoff. “Riz” is described as the even-tempered and charming vice president of the Mayans MC and the former leader of a local Mexican MC. Jaramillo joins a cast that already includes Edward James Olmos and JD Pardo. “Mayans MC” was co-created by Kurt Sutter and Elgin James, with Sutter is set to executive produce and direct the pilot.

DATES

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” is sashaying over to VH1 for Season 9, starting with the premiere on Friday, March 24. Episodes will encore on sibling network Logo, the original home of “Drag Race.” Back in early February, news broke that Lady Gaga would appear in premiere, which the network promises will provide an opener that is “one of the most jaw-dropping moments in ‘Drag Race’ herstory.”

EXECUTIVE NEWS

Turner Sports has promoted Matt Hong to the newly created position of chief operating officer, the company announced. In his expanded role, Hong will lead the day-to-day operations of NBA TV, NBA App, NBA League Pass and NBA.com, each part of the digital portfolio co-managed by Turner Sports and the NBA. In addition, Hong will be responsible for programming the division’s sports assets across TNT, TBS and truTV. Previously, Hong was EVP and General Manager of Turner Sports, a position he held since 2014.

Telemundo has promoted Claudia Foghini to the role of EVP, Talent Management and Production Services at Telemundo Networks and Studios. She will report to Luis Silberwasser, President, Telemundo Network and Universo Channel. In her new role, Foghini will continue to lead the production management and services unit. In addition, Foghini will now be responsible for the talent department, including casting and management of Telemundo’s on-air talent.

VH1 announced today that Liz Fine has joined the network as SVP, Original Series. She will report to Nina L. Diaz, Head of Unscripted for VH1 and MTV. Most recently, Fine served as VP, Programming and Development at FYI where she helped develop shows like “Married At First Sight.”