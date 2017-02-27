SeriesFest and Parallel Entertainment have team up with Elysium Bandini Studios for the third annual “Storytellers Initiative” competition, Variety has learned.

The “Storytellers Initiative” competition aims to uncover a fresh group of innovative comedy writers. The top three writers or writing teams that are selected will be flown to Los Angeles to participate in a two-day creative workshop with industry professionals. The winner will receive a development deal partnership with Parallel Entertainment and Elysium Bandini Studios to produce a pilot, which will be produced and distributed on Elysium Bandini’s streaming platform and featured at “SeriesFest” this summer in Denver, Colorado.

“We are thrilled to be partnering once again with Parallel Entertainment and joining forces with Elysium Bandini Studios to not only discover and nurture new comedy voices, but also, for the first time, to give our winner the opportunity to have their pilot produced and distributed on Elysium Bandini’s platform.” says SeriesFest chief content officer, Kaily Smith Westbrook.

Elysium Bandini Studios — founded by James Franco and Vince Jolivette of Rabbit Bandini Productions, along with The Art of Elysium’s Jennifer Howell — is a philanthropic studio that trains emerging talent and bridges the gap between education and the industry.

“Elysium Bandini Studios fundamentally believes in empowering the next generation of artists to create and give back through their art,” said Howell. “We feel that what Kaily and Randi have created with SeriesFest gives opportunity for new talent to tell their stories and further their creativity. It is a perfect partnership.”

The third annual SeriesFest will be held Jun. 27 through Jul. 2.