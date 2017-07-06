Series Mania to Move From Paris to Lille, France, Starting Next Year

After years spent establishing a significant beachhead in Paris and becoming an increasingly important stop on the TV series circuit, Series Mania is relocating to Lille, in northern France, starting with next year’s festival.

The decision to move Series Mania was announced Thursday in Paris, and follows weeks of speculation over what would happen to the event after the French government decided to throw its weight behind starting up a new TV drama festival in Lille.

Laurence Herszberg (pictured), the founder of Series Mania, will step down as general director of the Forum des Images in Paris to head Series Mania in Lille. The relocated event will have a budget of 5 million euros and will be financially backed by France’s state film board, the Centre National du Cinéma; the Hauts-de-France region, where Lille is located; and the city of Lille itself.

“Lille is a city where we are currently witnessing enormous creativity and strength in business development. Thanks to the funding from the government, as well as the support of the CNC and the Hauts-de-France region, Lille will give Series Mania the opportunity to flourish and take this must-attend event to new levels,” Herszberg said.

The 2018 festival is scheduled for April 20-28.

More to follow.