TV News Roundup: Selma Blair Joins Cast of ‘Heathers’ Reboot at Paramount Network

In today’s roundup, Selma Blair has been cast in “Heathers,” and Katrina Law joins Crackle’s original drama “The Oath.”

CASTING

Selma Blair is joining the cast of “Heathers,” Paramount Network’s television reboot of the 1988 cult classic film of the same name. In the upcoming adaptation, Blair plays Jade, the stepmother of Heather Duke (Brendan Scannell), who is described as “rough around the edges with a bit of glamour to her.” Her character is a gold-digging stripper and menthol smoker waiting for her 82-year-old husband to bite the dust. “Heathers,” which will debut in 2018, is an hour-long dark comedy set in the present day with a different but equally villainous group of Heathers. Original “Heathers” cast member Shannon Doherty is set to guest start in the show, along with the ensemble cast including Grace Victoria Cox as Veronica Sawyer, James Scully as JD, Melanie Field as Heather Chandler, and Jasmine Mathews as Heather McNamara. Blair teased her edgy look on Instagram, which you can see below.

Do I look like step Mother Theresa ? @heathers #paramountnetwork2018 A post shared by Selma Blair (@therealselmablair) on Jul 6, 2017 at 5:06pm PDT

Crackle’s new original drama “The Oath” has cast Katrina Law as Karen Beach, a police officer and sole female member of the Ravens cop gang who gets involved in a forbidden love affair with a member of a rival cop gang. Law joins the previously announced cast of Ryan Kwanten (“True Blood”), Cory Hardrict (“American Sniper,” “Gran Torino”), Arlen Escarpeta (“The Magicians”), and Sean Bean (“Game of Thrones”). The action series, set to premiere in 2018, was created by Joe Halpin (“Hawaii Five-O”), executive produced by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson and his G-Unit Film & Television Inc., Todd Hoffman and Dennis Kim of Storied Media Group, as well as former Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Deputy Joe Halpin. Jeff T. Thomas will direct the series’ premiere episode.