AT&T’s Audience Network has given a straight-to-series order to “Hit the Road,” a half-hour comedy from “Seinfeld” actor Jason Alexander, who will star and executive produce. The series, which received a 10-episode first-season order, is created by Peter Tilden, Alexander, and Dean Craig.

Alexander will star as Ken Swallow, the patriarch of a family traveling the country and trying to make it as a rock-pop band.

“I am so honored by the faith and support we’ve been given by AT&T Audience Network and our producing partners,” said Alexander. “We are so excited to bring this funny, fearless, chaotic musical family to life. And we are so grateful for the opportunity.”

“Working with a comedic genius like Jason Alexander is truly an honor and we know our viewers are going to fall in love with their quirky and hysterical twist on the modern-day Partridge Family, said Chris Long, head of Audience Network. “Jason has been responsible for some of the most memorable comedic moments in TV history and we are thrilled that they are joining the Audience Network family as we continue to develop and grow our original programming platform.”

Primary Wave Entertainment will executive produce the series with Fabrik Entertainment producing. In addition to Alexander, executive producers are Tilden, Craig, Long, Bart Peters, David Guillod, Mark Burg, Melissa Aouate, and Henrik Bastin.