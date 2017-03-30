In today’s TV news roundup, Starz has released the opening title sequence for “American Gods,” Seeso announced its upcoming programming schedule, and Netflix announced the premiere date for “The Ranch” second season.

FIRST LOOK

One month ahead of the series premiere, Starz has released the opening titles for its upcoming original series, “American Gods,” Bryan Fuller and Michael Green’s big-screen adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s award-winning novel of the same name. The title sequence, created by Elastic Media, sees a technicolor montage of stylized pagan relics alongside the series’ cast members: Ricky Whittle (“The 100,” “Austenland”), Ian McShane (“Deadwood,” “Ray Donovan”), Emily Browning (“Sucker Punch,” “Legend”), and Pablo Schreiber (“Orange is the New Black”). “American Gods” premieres April 30 at 9 p.m.

CASTING

AMC announced today an initial lineup of guests who are set to appear on “Talking with Chris Hardwick” (an hour-long spin-off of Hardwick’s after-show special, “Talking Dead”), which includes Michelle Monaghan, Charlie Hunnam,Connie Britton, Justin Theroux, Bryan Cranston, Elijah Wood, Damon Lindelof, Neil deGrasse Tyson and the cast of “Silicon Valley.” “Talking with Chris Hardwick” premieres April 9 at 11 p.m.

DATES

Seeso, NBCUniversal’s comedy streaming channel, rolled out its upcoming summer 2017 programming slate, which includes three original series as well as specials from Flula Borg and the Sklar Brothers called “Hipster Ghosts.” The full lineup includes: “Flulanthropy” (July 13), “HarmonQuest – Season Two: Part One” (July 27), “There’s… Johnny!” (August 24), “Hipster Ghosts” (September 14), and “Get Krackin” (September 21).

Netflix announced the premiere date for “The Ranch: Part 3,” the somewhat deceptively titled second season of its multi-camera comedy series about a Colorado family ranch. Ashton Kutcher, Danny Masterson, Sam Elliott, and Debra Winger will reprise their starring roles, in addition to featured performances by Elisha Cuthbert and Kutcher and Masterson’s fellow “That 70’s Show” alum Wilmer Valderrama. “The Ranch: Part 3” will release its 10-episode season on June 16, only on Netflix.

Lifetime and the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) announced the schedule for the 2017 “NWSL Game of the Week on Lifetime” live broadcast series. The series will feature Jenn Hildreth, Aly Wagner, and Dalen Cuff, with special appearances by Kate Markgraf, and includes 22 regular-season matches, both playoff semifinal games and the NWSL Championship. “NWSL Game of the Week on Lifetime” will premiere on April 15, with a pregame show airing at 2:30 p.m. and kickoff at 3 p.m. ET.