Seeso to Shut Down ‘Later This Year’

Comedy streaming service Seeso is shutting down, the streamer announced Wednesday.

The NBCUniversal-backed streaming service launched in January 2016 as a $3.99 a month service that offered next-day streaming of “Saturday Night Live,” “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” “Late Night with Seth Meyers” and other NBC comedy programs as well as acquired fare such as the original “Monty Python’s Flying Circus.”

Read their full statement, posted on Facebook, below

Dear Seeso-ers,

We’re writing to let you know that later this year, Seeso will be shutting its comedy doors.

Though we will be departing, much of our comedy will live on – and some of your favorite Seeso Originals have already found a new home.

You can now find HarmonQuest, My Brother, My Brother and Me, Hidden America with Jonah Ray and The Cyanide and Happiness Show on VRV: https://www.vrv.co/watchnow

We’ll let you know as soon as we have further information, including where to find the exciting project “There’s…Johnny!” and other Seeso Originals in the future (in the meantime, please note that There’s…Johnny! will no longer premiere this month as previously announced. We love this show and can’t wait for everyone to see it).