Seeso Lays Off Staffers Amid Transition at NBCUniversal Streamer

Seeso is laying off staff members as part of an ongoing change in the NBCUniversal-owned subscription-video platform’s business plan.

The re-organization comes one month after the departure of Evan Shapiro, who launched the service as exec VP of NBCUniversal Digital Enterprises. Maggie Suniewick took on oversight of Seeso in her promotion to president of NBCUniversal Digital Enterprises last September.

Several staffers are being reassigned to other units within NBCUniversal Digital Enterprises.

Seeso launched in January 2016 as a $3.99 a month service that offered next-day streaming of “Saturday Night Live,” “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” “Late Night with Seth Meyers” and other NBC comedy programs as well as acquired fare such as the original “Monty Python’s Flying Circus.” Seeso also developed a range of original series and standup specials. The venture has been spearheaded by Evan Shapiro, exec VP of NBCUniversal Digital Enterprises.

Seeso has a scripted comedy “There’s Johnny!” set to premiere Aug. 24 and a handful of other series and specials slated to bow this year. But the service is not expected to stay in the original programming business for long. An NBCUniversal source indicated that the company would put its focus on expanding authenticated access to the NBC-owned programs with traditional and digital MVPD partners. Seeso is believed to have garnered a subscriber base to date in the low six-figures.