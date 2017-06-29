Issa Rae Navigates the Dating World in Season Two of ‘Insecure’ (WATCH)

Secure your calendars for July 23, because “Insecure” is back for another season — and from the newly released trailer, it looks Issa Rae and her friends are in for a rocky ride.

When Issa Rae’s acclaimed HBO series returns, her newly single character is struggling with the painfully awkward world of dating — and still thinking about ex-boyfriend Lawrence (Jay Ellis). “I betrayed his trust, and i have to give him space to forgive me,” she tells her friends. (And yes, her old flame Daniel makes an appearance.)

Meanwhile, her best friend Molly (Yvonne Orji) is facing some harsh realities of being a woman in the workplace — when she realizes she gets paid less than a white male colleague.

At a recent appearance at the BET Awards, Rae told Entertainment Tonight that next season will pick up where last season left off.

“We’re leaving no stone unturned,” said Rae. “If you have questions, they are gonna be answered [in the] first episode…. I think there are things that haven’t been explored that will be explored around season two. The truth will be revealed.”

The second season of “Insecure” debuts July 23 on HBO.

Watch the trailer here: