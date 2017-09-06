TV News Roundup: ‘The Talk’ Season 8 to Premiere in September

In today’s roundup, Season 8 of “The Talk” will premiere in September, while the Tribeca TV Festival has expanded its lineup.

DATES

Season 8 of “The Talk” will premiere Monday, Sept. 11 at 2 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT on CBS. The season kicks off with some of CBS’ primetime leading men as special guest co-hosts, including Shemar Moore, Chris O’Donnell, Eric Christian Olsen, and Wilmer Valderrama. Featured celebrity guests for the week include international superstar Jackie Chan, CBS’ “The Late Show” host Stephen Colbert making his first appearance to tease his hosting of the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards, actors Mark Harmon and Maria Bello from CBS’ “NCIS,” actress Mindy Kaling, who will dish on the new season of her streaming series and upcoming films, and television host Dr. Phil McGraw.

Fox News Channel will premiere a new series, “OBJECTified,” hosted by “TMZ’s” Harvey Levin on Sunday, Sept. 17 at 8 p.m. ET. Each week, Levin will showcase an intimate interview with a high-profile newsmaker or celebrity, who will tell their life story through certain objects they have chosen to keep close over the years. The objects become jumping points in understanding how certain experiences shaped them into who they are today. Kicking off the season debut, the 10-episode program will spotlight Judge Judy Sheindlin as she shares her most prized possessions in her Greenwich, Connecticut home. Other notable guests will include Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu; former California governor and Hollywood star Arnold Schwarzenegger; businesswoman and television personality Martha Stewart; entertainment entrepreneur and actor Tyler Perry; and Dallas Mavericks owner and investor Mark Cuban. “OBJECTified” is produced by Harvey Levin Productions, Inc. in association with Telepictures and distributed by Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution. Harvey Levin and Ryan Regan serve as the program’s executive producers, alongside John Finley, FNC’s Senior Vice President of Development and Production.

CASTING

“Baby Driver” actress Allison King is set to guest star on CBS’ “Code Black.” King will play Nancy, a suburban mom on vacation in Los Angeles who must come to grips with the harsh reality concerning her new husband after her family is in an accident. She will also appear in “Thank You For Your Service” alongside Miles Teller and “Horse Soldiers” with Michael Shannon and Chris Hemsworth. King is repped by Sol Talent.

FESTIVALS

The inaugural Tribeca TV Festival presented by AT&T has expanded its lineup to include the series premiere of OWN’s “Released” followed by a panel with exec producer Oprah Winfrey, a conversation with Trevor Noah and writers of “The Daily Show,” the season premiere of Blackpills’ web series “Pillow Talk,” and the world premiere of YouTube Red’s “Ryan Hansen Solves Crimes on Television.” Running September 22-24, the Tribeca TV Festival will also include an exclusive “Will & Grace” cast and creators reunion, the series premieres of “At Home with Amy Sedaris,” “Liar,” and “Ten Days in the Valley,” as well as season premieres of “Designated Survivor” and “Red Oaks,” and sneak peeks of upcoming episodes of “Better Things” and “Gotham.” YouTube will bring their “Creators for Change” with an event premiering new work from rising and established YouTubers using their platform to tell artful stories of social change and tolerance. In addition, new original VR documentary series “Look But With Love” will debut.

PROGRAMMING

MeTV is honoring the legacy of comedian Carol Burnett with a weeklong special programming schedule, “Carol Burnett’s Golden Anniversary.” Each weeknight beginning Monday, Sept. 11 — the 50th anniversary of “The Carol Burnett Show’s” premiere — through Friday, Sept. 15, MeTV will air an episode of the series featuring a different iconic character or skit that helped define the future of sketch comedy. Episodes will air at 11:00 p.m. ET/PT.