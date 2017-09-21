‘Search Party,’ ‘The Deuce,’ ‘SWAT,’ Shawn Ryan Set for New York Television Festival

Managing Editor: Television @Variety_Cynthia
nytvf new york television festival

The Season 2 premiere of “Search Party,” a panel on the production of “The Deuce,” and keynotes with showrunner Shawn Ryan, Jordan Klepper and TBS programming chief Brett Weitz are among the events set for the 13th annual New York Television Festival next month.

The sophomore year of TBS’ quirky mystery-comedy “Search Party” and the premiere of TruTV’s “At Home with Amy Seders” will be the fest’s opening night showcase programs on Oct. 23. Earlier in the day, TBS’ Weitz will be featured in a conversation moderated by NYTVF founder Terence Gray. The weeklong festival runs Oct. 23-28 at various venues.

Other highlights of the event include:

  • Premiere of the Sony TV/CBS drama “SWAT” (Oct. 24)
  • Keynote conversation with Ryan (Oct. 24)
  • Premiere of Starz documentary “Nude,” about fashion photog David Bellemare (Oct. 25)
  • Keynote conversation with director Michelle MacLaren and other female creatives on “The Deuce” (Oct. 26)
  • Fan panel with John C. McGinley and others stars of “Stan Against Evil” (Oct. 26)
  • Keynote conversation with Jordan Klepper and Laura Grey of Comedy Central’s new “The Opposition” (Oct. 27)

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

    Leave a Reply

    No Comments

    Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

    Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

    Gravatar
    WordPress.com Logo

    You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

    Twitter picture

    You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

    Facebook photo

    You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

    Google+ photo

    You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

    Cancel

    Connecting to %s

    More TV News from Variety

    Loading
    ad