‘Search Party,’ ‘The Deuce,’ ‘SWAT,’ Shawn Ryan Set for New York Television Festival

The Season 2 premiere of “Search Party,” a panel on the production of “The Deuce,” and keynotes with showrunner Shawn Ryan, Jordan Klepper and TBS programming chief Brett Weitz are among the events set for the 13th annual New York Television Festival next month.

The sophomore year of TBS’ quirky mystery-comedy “Search Party” and the premiere of TruTV’s “At Home with Amy Seders” will be the fest’s opening night showcase programs on Oct. 23. Earlier in the day, TBS’ Weitz will be featured in a conversation moderated by NYTVF founder Terence Gray. The weeklong festival runs Oct. 23-28 at various venues.

Other highlights of the event include: