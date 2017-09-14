Sean Spicer Talks Donald Trump’s Inauguration Crowd, Media Battles With Jimmy Kimmel (Watch)

Former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer sat down with Jimmy Kimmel Wednesday night in his first late-night interview since leaving the Trump administration.

Kimmel asked Spicer why he continued to defend the crowd size at Donald Trump’s inauguration to the press, despite all the evidence pointing to the fact that what he was saying was clearly not true.

“There’s a lot of us that wanted to be focused on his agenda, what he spoke about, his inaugural address, but he’s President,” Spicer said. “He made a decision.”

Spicer also said that even if he did not agree with Trump’s plans, he still had a job to do. “Your job as press secretary is to represent the president’s voice,” he said. “Whether you agree or not is not your job.”

Spicer was infamously combative with the media during White House press briefings, which Spicer attributed in part to a media bias against Trump.

“Some of us who worked very hard to get [Trump] elected felt as though a lot of folks, in the media particularly, constantly sought to undermine the validity of that election,” he said. “So you to have to understand it sometimes from that perspective.”

Spicer stopped short of badmouthing Trump, however, saying at one point, “He’s a good man that really cares about this country.”

Watch Spicer’s full interview above.

