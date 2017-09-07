Sean Spicer Sets First Late-Night Interview With Jimmy Kimmel

Sean Spicer, Donald Trump’s former Press Secretary, will give his first late-night interview on “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” ABC announced Thursday.

Spicer will appear on the Sept. 13 episode of Kimmel’s late-night series. Spicer was an early addition to Trump’s administration, but frequently found himself clashing with the media at combative press briefings. Those briefings became the source of great comedic fodder for “SNL,” with Melissa McCarthy playing Spicer in a surprise guest-starring role and earning an Emmy nomination in the process. He resigned as Press Secretary in July.

Shortly after news of his exit broke, Spicer appeared on the Fox News program “Hannity,” during which he said President Trump had been “very gracious” in accepting his resignation. Spicer is not the first former Trump aide to speak out on late-night. Anthony Scaramucci, who was infamously Trump’s communications director for just 10 days, appeared on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” back in August.

“Jimmy Kimmel Live” airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

