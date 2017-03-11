White House spokesman Sean Spicer accidentally wore his flag pin upside down at Friday’s briefing, a fact that was quickly noted on social media and by reporters in the room.

One asked whether it was a distress call, and another noted its resemblance to the logo for “House of Cards.”

“There’s no promo,” Spicer said, with a bit of a chuckle.

The show itself capitalized on the moment, sending out a tweet, “Your loyalty has not gone unnoticed.”

The U.S. version of the Netflix show, which returns on May 30, was created by Beau Willimon, who has been a persistent Donald Trump critic. He tweeted, “Well it ain’t the first time Trump & Co. have been guilty of plagiarism.”

At the press briefing, Spicer also drew laughs when he was asked about the job numbers released on Friday. During the campaign, when Barack Obama was in office, Trump would dismiss a good jobs report as “phony.” Now that he’s president, Trump is praising the figures.

Spicer told reporters, “I talked to the president prior to this, and he said to quote him for this, ‘They may have been phony in the past, but it’s very real now.'”