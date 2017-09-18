Emmys: Sean Spicer Makes Surprise Appearance During Colbert’s Opening Monologue

Stephen Colbert unsurprisingly went political during Sunday night’s Emmys, and was joined by none other than President Donald Trump’s former Press Secretary, Sean Spicer, in his opening monologue.

Spicer rolled up on his signature podium as Colbert joked about the Emmys’ audience size, making a jab at Spicer’s “alternative facts” regarding Trump’s inauguration crowd size.

“This will be the largest audience to witness an Emmys period, both in person and around the world,” Spicer said.

“Melissa McCarthy, everyone,” Colbert said as he left the stage, referencing McCarthy’s spot-on impressions of him on “Saturday Night Live.”

The 69th Emmy Awards are  Colbert’s first time hosting an awards show, and the “Late Show” host delivered plenty of his usual topical, deadpan humor in his opening monologue.

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” is also nominated for outstanding variety talk series, and Colbert’s jabs at Donald Trump have helped the show increase its ratings as well as potentially its Emmy potential.

More to come…

