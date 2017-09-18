Emmys Poll: What Did You Think of Sean Spicer’s Cameo?

Sean Spicer Emmys
When it was rumored that Sunday night’s Emmy Awards would have a surprise political guest, many assumed it would be Hillary Clinton… but it was actually a former member of President Donald Trump’s administration.

Former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer made an appearance during host Stephen Colbert’s opening monologue, drawing laughs at the ceremony but outrage on the internet. While many thought the bit was funny, others decried that it was normalizing Spicer’s lies on behalf of Trump.

“Hollywood just enabled Sean Spicer and that’s not funny,” read one CNN headline. Slate called the cameo a “sickening, cynical laugh grab.” One New York Times editorial criticized the “shameful embrace of Sean Spicer at the Emmys.”

During his appearance, Spicer parodied his own “alternative facts” about Trump’s inauguration crowd size after Colbert questioned the audience size of the Emmys (which, it was revealed on Monday, was actually quite small).

“This will be the largest audience to witness an Emmys, period, both in person and around the world,” Spicer said. Melissa McCarthy, who won an Emmy for her impression of Spicer on “Saturday Night Live,” was seen amused in the audience.

What did you think of Spicer’s cameo? Weigh in below.



